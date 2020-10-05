Police: 3 killed in crash during Minneapolis police chase

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say three people have died after a stolen vehicle in which they were riding crashed while being chased by police in Minneapolis. Police say officers spotted a vehicle and attempted to stop it about 1:45 a.m. Monday. Police spokesman John Elder says the vehicle sped away and got several blocks ahead of pursuing officers before they saw the driver lose control. Elder says the three inside the vehicle died after it rolled over and crashed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the crash and will use squad car video that captured it.