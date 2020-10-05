Review: ‘Missionaries’ sees our forever wars as vocation

Phil Klay’s “Redeployment” may be our best literary window into the Iraq war. It won the young ex-Marine a 2014 National Book Award. “Missionaries” is Klay’s next act. A big, ambitious novel centered in Colombia, it plumbs U.S. forever wars’ psychic imprint on peripatetic American warriors, militarism as a way of being and the consequences of ill-conceived foreign meddling, says Associated Press reviewer Frank Bajak. In the tradition of Robert Stone and Graham Greene, Klay makes geopolitical misadventure, cultural blindness and atavistic behavior pulse inevitably toward terrible denouement. The book is out Tuesday.