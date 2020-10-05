Scientists to Spanish politicians: ‘You rule but don’t know’

MADRID (AP) — Scientific groups representing over 170,000 health workers are urging Spanish politicians to base their response to the coronavirus pandemic on scientific grounds rather than politics. The 10-point manifesto by 55 scientific societies comes after weeks of a political turf war between the national government and authorities of the Madrid region before the Spanish capital came under a partial lockdown on Friday. The manifesto was published Sunday in all the major newspapers under the headline “In health, you rule but you don’t know.” The document had received more than 20,000 online backers by mid-Monday.