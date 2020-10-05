Sibley-Ocheyedan School District approves mask mandate

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) -- On Friday, the Sibley Ocheyedan School Board held a special session to revise its return-to-learn policy.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, the district now requires all students in grades 7th through 12th to wear face masks whenever social distancing isn't possible.

The mandate goes into effect on Oct. 5. and also applies to visitors, athletics and activity buses.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent James Craig says it stems from new quarantine guidelines for schools issued earlier this week by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Craig says those who cannot wear masks due to medical issues will be exempt from the mandate but must provide a note from a physician.