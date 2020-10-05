Sioux City City Council approves funds for two major projects

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City City Council on Monday approves a grant for Chris Larsen Park and renovations within the Riverside Aquatic Complex.

The $400,000 grant for the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project is from Iowa for Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT).

The Council also approved renovations of the Pool House at the Riverside Family Aquatic Center.

Mayor Bob Scott says the last time the pool was renovated was in the 1990's when he was first mayor.

"That's the original house, shower house and concession stand. So it's long overdue for maintenance and updating, and it'll just make it more nicer than what it is today. It's just one of those projects you have to do every once in a while to maintain facilities," said Mayor Scott.

Council also approved Sioux Gateway Airport's 2020 report.