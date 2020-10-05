Some Orthodox Jews bristle at NYC’s response to virus surge

NEW YORK (AP) — There is a new surge of COVID-19 in New York City’s Orthodox Jewish communities. As a result, many residents are reviving health measures they abandoned over the summer, such as social distancing and wearing masks. For many, there’s also a return of anger. They feel the city is singling them out for criticism. Over the past two weeks, top government officials, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, have sounded the alarm about localized upticks in COVID-19. The officials say most of the worst-hit ZIP codes are home to large Orthodox Jewish communities in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens and a couple of nearby counties.