Supreme Court hears arguments at University of South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the road Monday. The justices will hold court at the University of South Dakota School of Law in Vermillion with some precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Justice David Gilbertson says no more than 40 people will be allowed in the law school courtroom that holds about 200 people. Gilbertson says they will be following the university’s policy which requires masks indoors, however, justices and lawyers will not need to have them on when speaking.