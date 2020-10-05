The Latest: Trump medical team learns infection control tips

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s health after his COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization, and infections of close aides and others (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

An infectious-disease specialist says he’s working with President Donald Trump’s medical team on infection control strategies so that the president can return to the White House.

Dr. Jason Blaylock said Monday that he’s working closely with local laboratories to obtain advanced diagnostic testing that would inform the White House medical team about Trump’s ability to transmit the virus to others.

The president says he’s leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening after a three-day stay for the coronavirus. On Sunday evening, Trump took a ride in an SUV driven by Secret Service agents to show his appreciation to supporters camped outside the hospital.

The president’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, says he was not concerned about the president going back to the White House on Monday. He says the first five days of illness is when people are most likely to shed the virus. Trump announced his coronavirus diagnosis early Friday.

Conley says, “We’re going to do whatever it takes for the president to safely conduct business” within the White House.

___

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s health team is again refusing to disclose the findings of his lung scans as they update the public on his condition.

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that he’s “just not at liberty to discuss” the findings.

Trump has been hospitalized at Walter Reed since Friday evening after he contracted the coronavirus.

COVID-19 can cause serious lung damage, including pneumonia, that can be visible in scans.

Conley was also evasive over the weekend. He said there were “some expected findings” in Trump’s scans, but he declined to say what those findings were. He said there was “nothing of any major clinical concern.”

___

3:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s medical team says the president “may not entirely be out of the woods yet” as he heads back home to the White House.

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, delivered an update on the president’s health Monday. Earlier, Trump tweeted that he would be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening after a three-day hospitalization with the coronavirus.

He says Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet” but he and the team “agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world class medical care.”

Doctors say that he will continue to receive his treatments from the White House.

___

2:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s leaving the hospital Monday evening after a three-day stay to treat symptoms of COVID-19.

The president tweeted: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

The virus has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.

Trump has been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Friday afternoon.

Trump’s return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the apparent outbreak on the complex last week. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.

___

2:35 p.m.

A Christian pastor who attended the Rose Garden event where President Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Greg Laurie of the California-based Harvest Christian Fellowship megachurch says he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday and was quarantining after experiencing symptoms such as fatigue and fever.

Laurie said in a Facebook video that he hopes “we could not politicize something like this and show compassion” to those affected. The prominent evangelical also participated in a prayer march on the National Mall that featured Vice President Mike Pence as a prominent guest. The march was held the same day as the Rose Garden event.

Another conservative evangelical leader who was present at the Rose Garden event, Texas-based megachurch pastor Jack Graham, told his congregants on Sunday that “I don’t have COVID” and that he is “ridiculously healthy, let’s just put it that way.” However, Graham did not address whether he had received a negative test result, and a church spokesperson did not comment further on the matter.

___

2:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s doctor will be delivering an update on the president’s condition later Monday afternoon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump is undergoing treatment for a fourth day for COVID-19.

It has been more than 24 hours since Trump’s physicians last provided an update on his condition, though White House aides said Trump was hopeful to be discharged as soon as Monday afternoon.

Trump sent a number of all-caps tweets Monday morning encouraging supporters to vote, with just weeks until Election Day. But he hasn’t yet appeared in photos or videos released by the White House on Monday.

___

1:45 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says that President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club hours before he announced he had contracted the coronavirus was wrong and “put lives at risk.”

Murphy on Monday called the trip the “wrong decision at every level” and said it should have been canceled.

The state is trying to keep tabs on the 206 attendees and 19 workers in an effort to thwart a potential outbreak stemming from the large gathering Thursday, which included an indoor roundtable with the president and photo opportunities.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere says the president didn’t have any contact with donors or staff that would be considered close, based on the CDC guidelines of longer than 15 minutes and within 6 feet (1.8 meters).

But Dr. Rich Roberts, a pharmaceutical executive from New Jersey who made a video describing the event, said he sat a seat away from Trump during the indoor roundtable that lasted 45 minutes.

___

11:30 a.m.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

McEnany says in a statement that she tested positive Monday morning and is experiencing no symptoms at this time. She spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

She says that she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

___

11:20 a.m.

White House officials maintain that President Donald Trump continues to work from the hospital as he battles COVID-19. The White House says the president signed two permits for cross-border petroleum pipeline projects over the weekend, while at his presidential hospital suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump signed the permits — for projects running between Montana and Canada, and Texas and Mexico — on Saturday, on his first full day at the military hospital.

Trump has boasted of helping to make the U.S. “energy dominant” and has wide campaign support in the oil and gas industry. He has put an emphasis on pushing through oil and gas pipeline projects throughout his administration, including issuing executive orders and seeking to streamline regulations to override objections from states, tribes or others in the path of the pipelines.

___

8:50 a.m.

White House officials say President Donald Trump is anxious to be released from the hospital as early as Monday, after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he’s being treated for COVID-19.

“This is an important day as the president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday.

Meadows says the determination on whether Trump would leave the hospital won’t be made until later in the day after the president is evaluated by his medical team.

His doctors revealed on Sunday that Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.