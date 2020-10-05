Top plays from week six are featured in the ‘Sports Fource Rewind’

(KTIV) - We're already through six weeks of the high school football season. Most teams only have one more game before the playoffs. Lets take a look back at the best plays from week six in the Sports Fource Rewind.

We start things out on Thursday night. Sioux City North hosting Sioux City West on homecoming. Keenan Hegna is intercepted by Dante Hansen. He takes it all the way to the house, 49 yards on the pick six. North wins a close battle with West, 29-22.

Also on Thursday, Hartington-Newcastle at Lutheran High Northeast. The Wildcats get tricky. A double reverse back to quarterback Riley Sudback who throws deep and connects with Jake Peitz for a 60 yard touchdown. But Lutheran High Northeast wins 68-34.

To Friday night games. Bishop Heelan hosting Sergeant Bluff-Luton. SBL Quarterback Tyler Smith goes deep for Jacob Imming who hauls it in for a 48 yard TD. The Warriors roll to a 48-21 victory.

A top ten matchup between Sioux Center and West Lyon. Sioux Center's Zach Rozeboom completes the pass to Eli Hibma. Hibma fighting for extra yards but Javon Meyer strips the ball away, picks it up and gets a nice return the other way. West Lyon goes on to get the win, 26-12.

Emmetsburg hosting West Sioux. The Falcons looking to pass but it's deflected into the hands of Colby Weir. He returns it all the way for an E-Hawks touchdown. Emmetsburg wins a great game, 36-35. That's the Sports Fource Rewind.