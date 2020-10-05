Trump seizes on small election issues to spread concern

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the run-up to Election Day, President Donald Trump is seizing on small, potentially routine voting issues to suggest the election is rigged. But there is no evidence there is any widespread voter fraud as the president has suggested and studies have found voter fraud has proved exceedingly rare. Nevertheless, his comments have been amplified by his campaign, supporters and allies. And Trump’s decision to seize on the small number of issues — which occur in every election — exemplify the president’s months-long effort to sow doubt about the integrity of the election before it’s even arrived and to preemptively call into question the results.