Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump is hoping for a Monday discharge from the military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19. This comes a day after he briefly ventured out while contagious to salute cheering supporters by motorcade in a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans. The scale of the outbreak within the White House itself was still being uncovered Monday, as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced she tested positive for the virus Monday morning and was entering quarantine. Officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.