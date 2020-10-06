2 killed in eastern Iowa crash involving semi, 2 vehicles

PALO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa say two people have died in a crash involving three vehicles, including a semitrailer. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at a rural intersection several miles south of Palo. Deputies who first arrived on the scene found that the semi, a car and a pickup truck had collided, and the semi was engulfed in flames. Investigators say the driver of the semi was pulled from the burning wreckage by passing motorists and was flown to a nearby hospital. The drivers of the car and pickup were declared dead at the scene. Authorities had not released their names by late Tuesday morning.