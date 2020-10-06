Another warm and breezy day with high fire concerns

**Red Flag Warning for northern Siouxland from noon to 7 PM today**



Though it was a little on the breezy side, yesterday was very pleasant with a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.



Expect more of the same today with winds increasing through the morning and gusts possibly over 30 miles per hour in the afternoon.



Humidity levels look a little lower today which adds to concerns of fires spreading quickly with the gusty winds.



It would not be a bad idea to wait to do any burning until another day.



Lows dip into the mid to upper 40s with mostly clear skies tonight.



