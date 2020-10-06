Boy, 1, killed in carjacking during Texas custody meeting

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been charged with capital murder after police say he stole a woman’s car and ran over and killed her 1-year-old son when he ambushed a custody meeting between the boy’s parents. Fort Worth police say 30-year-old Nico Delafuente attempted the carjacking in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth. He was arrested Sunday. Zayden Mclean was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. The child’s mother and father, who share custody of the boy, were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. There was no indication Delafuente knew the boy or his parents, or that the carjacking was related to the custody handoff.