Briar Cliff University raising COVID-19 Operation Level

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials at Briar Cliff University have announced they are elevating their COVID-19 operation level at the school through October 18.

According to a news release from the university, the move will change the university's operation level from yellow to orange. At operation level orange, risk is considered moderate to elevated for all but high-risk individuals.

The university said the change comes as a precautionary measure related to recent events along with increased positive case trends being reported in Woodbury County.

Students and employees will be present on campus but will utilize more options to learn and work remotely to limit in-person contact.

University officials say they will continue to evaluate, assess and make changes as needed.