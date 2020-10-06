Census head says order is being obeyed, but gripes continue

The head of the U.S. Census Bureau says in a court declaration that the agency is complying with a judge’s order for the 2020 census to continue through the end of October. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham made the statement Monday. It comes even as the judge continues to field complaints from census takers about corners being cut in order to close cases and workers being laid off for no reason. Dillingham said agency contracts have been extended allowing people to self-respond to the questionnaire, and census takers are still knocking on doors in areas where 100% of households haven’t been counted yet.