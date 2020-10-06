Countering Trump, US officials defend integrity of election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior national security officials are providing fresh assurances about the integrity of the November elections in a video message. The message in the nine-minute video puts the officials at odds with President Donald Trump’s efforts to discredit the vote. The video appeared to be aimed at soothing jangled nerves of voters ahead of an election made unique by an expected surge in mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. The video was released as U.S. officials have revealed ongoing efforts to interfere in the election, including Russian attempts to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.