Early voting in Nebraska underway, here’s what you need to know

DAKOTA COUNTY , Nebraska (KTIV) - While the country remains in the middle of a pandemic, early voting and mail-in voting is a popular choice.

Nebraska voters have the option to vote before Election Day, November 3rd, with a process called absentee in-person voting.

If you have voted in Nebraska before, a photo ID is not required.

But if you are a first-time voter who registered to vote by mail, you will need an ID to vote. Acceptable forms include any current photo ID, current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck.

"You're required to fill out an application, we need a signed application in order to issue a ballot," said Joan Spencer, Dakota County Clerk.

Those applications are available to fill out at the Dakota County Clerks office.

If you requested an absentee ballot, but decide you want to vote in person, you still can.

"When you get to the polls you will be marked as an early voter so you will vote a provisional ballot at the poll, your ballot will be put in a separate envelope and then verify that you did not vote twice before that ballot counts," said Spencer.

Dakota County Clerk Joan Spencer says they are expecting an increase in early voters this year. She says this is due to COVID-19 concerns.

"A big increase in people coming to vote early in the office. I'm surprised with the numbers we are getting," said Spencer.

Dakota County residents can vote early at the County Clerks office at the Dakota County Courthouse. Early voting hours are 8 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

Early voting in Nebraska ends on November 2nd, one day before election day.