EU court rules against Hungary’s Orban over Soros university

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has ruled that changes by Hungary to its law on higher education which effectively forced a university founded by George Soros to leave the country were not in line with EU law. The European Court of Justice said in the ruling that “the conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU law.” Among the changes, Hungary tied the operation of foreign universities in Hungary to a bilateral agreement between the Hungarian government and the universities’ country of origin. Foreign universities were also compelled to carry out educational activities in their home countries.