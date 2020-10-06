Fed’s Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Tuesday that a tentative recovery from the pandemic recession could falter unless the federal government supplies additional economic support. Yet hours after Powell’s remarks, President Donald Trump announced that he was cutting off talks with Democrats over a new economic aid package until after the November elections. If Trump’s move holds true, it would mean that millions of jobless Americans and struggling businesses and states will receive no further financial support for weeks, if not months, to come.