Floods in France, Italy swept bodies out of cemeteries

BREIL-SUR-ROYA, France (AP) — The grim job of searching for flood victims in Alpine villages and on nearby French and Italian coasts is now even more gruesome. Along with storm casualties, authorities say corpses from cemeteries have also been found around the Mediterranean shore. They were apparently swept down the mountain by violent rains. A total of 12 deaths have been reported since the storm pounded France’s Alpes-Maritimes region and Italy’s northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont starting Friday. Authorities say more than 600 rescuers and others were searching Tuesday for at least 20 people still missing.