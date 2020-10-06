IMF head says global economy facing long climb to recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says that the global economy has started on a long climb to stronger growth with prospects looking a little better than four months ago. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that global economic activity suffered an unprecedented fall in the spring when 85% of the global economy was in lockdown for several weeks but currently the situation is “less dire” with many countries seeing better-than-expected rebounds in recent weeks. “We continue to project a partial and uneven recovery in 2021,” Georgieva said in a speech previewing next week’s fall meetings of the 189-nation IMF and its sister lending agency the World Bank where the IMF will release its updated economic outlook.