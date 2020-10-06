Oct. 6: Iowa reports 522 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Woodbury County

(KTIV) -- There were 522 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, health officials reported 92,901 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 93,423 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 72,173 have recovered. That's an increase of 375 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 11 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,399.

According to the state's latest report, there are 413 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 104 are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 3,259 new tests were given for a total of 827,307 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 5,984.

The SDHD has reported two new virus-related deaths, leaving the county's death toll at 73. Officials say these latest deaths involved one older male between 61 and 80 and one elderly male over the age of 81.

To date, 4,346 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 53 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Thirty-seven of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had two new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,059. Of those cases, 1,849 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported four more virus cases, with its total now at 381. Officials say 242 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related cases.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 580 total virus cases, with 434 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,273 to 1,276 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 851 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has had one additional virus-related death, bringing its death toll to 23.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 6, the state health department says Sioux County has had 1,902 total positive cases. Officials say 1,013 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had four virus-related deaths.