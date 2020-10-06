National Night Out encourages officer, community relations

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local law enforcement came out on Tuesday night to build stronger relationships with the community.

National Night Out, locally hosted by the Sioux City Neighborhood Network, brought out neighbors and police officers for food and games.

The purpose of the nationwide event is to promote camaraderie between police and the communities they serve.

One Sioux City officer said it's important for officers to be involved.

"It's awesome. It really gives us a chance to highlight our partnership that we have with the citizens. We have a really strong community policing team focus. And the neighborhood network, we work really well together. It's a chance for us to kind of share with the citizens and give back to the community so it's really important for us," said Sioux City Police Officer Ryan Bertrand.

Officer Bertrand wants people to know, behind the badge and uniform, is just another Siouxlander.

"We're with them, we're part of the community, we're involved in the community, we have a big trust with our community. We're open dialogue, honest, transparent," said Officer Ryan Bertrand.

The Tuesday night event was the only local night out planned for this year, due to COVID-19.