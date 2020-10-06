Negative views of China rise sharply in advanced countries

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A new survey from the Pew Research Center shows negative perceptions of China have increased sharply in many of the world’s advanced countries, especially in Australia and Britain. The poll released Tuesday comes as China is engaged in multiple trade and diplomatic disputes with its neighbors and other countries around the world, driven in part by a more aggressive diplomatic approach. The survey conducted across 14 countries showed a majority of people had an unfavorable view toward China. It was conducted from June 10 to Aug. 3, among 14,276 adults across the 14 countries via telephone.