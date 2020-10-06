New York to impose new shutdowns in coronavirus hot spots

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and around areas where coronavirus cases are spiking. Cuomo said Tuesday that the severity of shutdowns would vary by proximity to hot spots. The rules will take effect no later than Friday in parts of Brooklyn and Queens, sections of Orange and Rockland counties north of the city, and an area within Binghamton near the Pennsylvania border. The planned restrictions include from school and nonessential business shutdowns in some areas. Others would see limits on gatherings and in restaurants.