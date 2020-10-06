Texas officer charged with murder in fatal store shooting

WOLFE CITY, Texas (AP) — A white police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man following a reported disturbance at a convenience store in a small East Texas town. The Texas Rangers said in a statement released by the Texas Department of Public Safety that 22-year-old Wolfe City Officer Shaun Lucas was booked Monday into the Hunt County Jail in the Saturday death of 31-year-old Jonathan Price. Jail records show bail was set at $1 million. It wasn’t immediately known if Lucas had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. Family and friends of Price said Monday that the one-time college football player was intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot.