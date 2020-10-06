Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, delaying action until after the election despite ominous warnings from his own Federal Reserve chairman about the deteriorating conditions in the economy. Trump tweets that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “not negotiating in good faith” and says he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. The unexpected turn could be a blow to Trump’s reelection prospects and comes as his administration and campaign are in turmoil.