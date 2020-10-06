Tuesday’s Scores

 Skip to Content

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bennington def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-16, 31-33, 25-21

Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-21, 26-24

Centennial def. Cross County, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

Central City def. Arcadia-Loup City, 10-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23

Chadron def. Rapid City Christian, S.D., 25-18, 25-17, 25-13

Creek Valley def. Leyton, 25-23, 7-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13

David City def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9

Diller-Odell def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East, 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Rock Port, Mo., 25-10, 25-11, 25-6

Gering def. Alliance, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centura, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14

Howells/Dodge def. Stanton, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. North Platte, 26-24, 25-22, 26-24

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Plainview, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10

Lincoln East def. Lincoln High, 25-23, 25-19, 25-8

Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14

Malcolm def. Weeping Water, 25-10, 25-10, 25-14

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-11, 25-6

Norris def. Blair, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-8, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20

Platteview def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-7, 25-13

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15

St. Paul def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Hi-Line, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

Wahoo def. Waverly, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

BDS Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-10

Bertrand Triangular=

Bertrand def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-21, 25-14

Bertrand def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-17

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Ansley-Litchfield, 14-25, 25-16, 25-22

Bishop Neumann Triangular=

Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15

Bloomfield Triangular=

Bloomfield def. Boyd County, 25-23, 23-25, 25-7

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-10, 25-13

Broken Bow Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-7, 25-10

Broken Bow def. Ord, 25-19, 25-23

Ord def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-12

CWC Triangular=

CWC def. Palmer, 25-8, 25-3

Central Valley def. Palmer, 25-10, 25-12

Elgin Public/Pope John Triangular=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary’s, 25-13, 25-22

Humphrey St. Francis def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-19, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Mary’s, 25-17, 25-13

Giltner Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Heartland, 25-11, 25-20

Gothenburg Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Valentine, 25-11, 25-9

Ogallala def. Gothenburg, 26-24, 25-16

Ogallala def. Valentine, 25-17, 25-15

Grand Island Northwest Triangular=

Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-27, 25-9

Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-23

Hampton Triangular=

Hampton def. High Plains Community, 27-25, 25-19

Hampton def. Meridian, 25-14, 25-18

High Plains Community def. Meridian, 25-18, 17-25

Kenesaw Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-10, 25-16

Lincoln Northeast Triangular=

Lincoln Southwest def. Columbus, 25-4, 21-25, 25-13

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-9

Lutheran High Northeast Triangular=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-22

Lutheran High Northeast def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-14, 25-6

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Brady, 25-4, 25-10

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-11, 25-5

Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-18, 25-12

North Platte St. Patrick’s Triangular=

Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-22, 25-13

Chase County def. Southwest, 25-16, 25-8

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Southwest, 25-15, 25-17

Potter Dix Triangular=

Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 25-19

Kimball def. Bayard, 25-20, 25-12

Shelton Triangular=

Shelton def. Ravenna, 25-21, 13-25, 26-24

Wood River def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-22

South Loup Triangular=

Cambridge def. Maxwell, 17-25, 25-18, 25-13

South Loup def. Cambridge, 25-14, 25-13

South Loup def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-13

Wallace Triangular=

Wallace def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-19, 25-9

Wallace def. Paxton, 27-25, 25-20

Wauneta-Palisade Triangular=

Wauneta-Palisade def. Garden County, 25-12, 25-13

Wynot Triangular=

Wynot def. Walthill, 25-7, 25-3

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

