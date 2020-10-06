US surgeon general cited for being in closed Hawaii park

HONOLULU (AP) — According to a criminal complaint filed in court, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park. At the time of the August citation, Adams was in Hawaii helping with surge-testing efforts amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The citation says an officer saw Adams taking pictures in a closed park on Oahu’s northeast coast. Adams told the officer he didn’t know parks were closed. The mayor had closed parks to curb the spread of the virus. Adams’ office had no comment on the citation. Records show his aide was also cited.