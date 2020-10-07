Appellate judges let 2020 census continue through October

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A panel of three appellate judges has upheld a lower court order allowing the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident to continue through October. But the panel on Wednesday struck down a provision that had suspended a year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seat each state gets. The ruling by three judges on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco was a split decision for the Trump administration and a coalition of civil rights groups and local governments that had challenged the administration’s 2020 census schedule. Attorneys have indicated they would likely appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.