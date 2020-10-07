Category 3 Hurricane Delta roars toward Mexico’s Cancun area

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A dangerous Hurricane Delta is barreling toward Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula with winds near 120 mph for an expected landfall south of the Cancun resort before dawn Wednesday. Quintana Roo state’s governor is warning residents and tourists that it is the strongest storm since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. Delta increased in strength by 80 mph in just 24 hours, more than doubling from a 60 mph storm at 2 p.m. EDT Monday to 140 mph at 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, becoming a Category 4 hurricane. Its top winds peaked around 145 mph before weakening a bit late Tuesday. Delta is predicted to arrive with a life-threatening storm surge that could raise water levels as much as 13 feet and will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves and flash flooding inland.