Guard activated in Wisconsin before police shooting decision

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s governor has called in the National Guard ahead of an expected announcement about whether a police officer would face charges in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager in February. Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release Wednesday that he activated the National Guard to help police protect the public and infrastructure in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa. He didn’t say how many troops were being sent to the city, citing security reasons. The Milwaukee County district attorney is expected to announce later Wednesday whether Wauwatosa police Officer Joseph Mensah will be charged in the February shooting death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside of a mall. Local officials have closed City Hall ahead of possible protests.