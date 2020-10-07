Iowa Poll: Biden leads Trump, Greenfield leads Ernst

(UNDATED) - A New Quinnipiac University poll of Iowa shows slight leads for Democratic candidates for president and U.S. Senate.

The phone poll, done October 1st through October 5th, shows Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden with a five-point lead over President Donald Trump, 50% to 45%.

The poll also showed Democrat Theresa Greenfield with a five-point lead over incumbent Republican Joni Ernst in the race for Ernst's seat in the U.S. Senate, 50% to 45%.

The margin of error for the poll is 2.8%.

The poll recorded responses from 1,205 likely Iowa voters. 29% of respondents identified as Republicans, 31% of respondents identified as Democrats, and 33% of respondents identified as Independents. The remaining 7% identified with another party, or no party.

Click here to look at the full results of the Quinnipiac University Poll.