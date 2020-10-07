Musketeers picked on day two of NHL Draft

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Musketeers have had five players taken on Day Two of the NHL Draft, three in round four.

Sam Stange went to Detroit, with the 97th overall pick. Ethan Edwards went to New Jersey, Blake Biondi was picked by Montreal and Mason Langenbrunner was chosen by Boston in the fifth round.

Late Monday, Chase Bradley also was picked by Detroit in round 7. All five will be playing in Sioux City when the season starts November 7, at home against Tri-City.