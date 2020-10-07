Polish farmers tie up roads to protest animal protection law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Farmers across Poland slowed down traffic on main roads with their tractors and left manure at lawmakers’ offices to protest a new law that bans fur farms and religious slaughter for export, saying it will put them out of business. They also protested the recent ouster of the agriculture minister, who opposed the new law. The new law is currently being read by the Senate. It has already led to a major crisis in the ruling right-wing coalition, when two small parties refused to back it, saying it was bad for farmers. Farmers have threatened more protests.