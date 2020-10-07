Russian envoy hits back at calls for Navalny investigation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Russia’s representative to the global chemical weapons watchdog has hit back at calls for a transparent investigation of the nerve agent poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Ambassador Alexander Shulgin says Moscow “does not owe anything to anybody.” Shulgin’s comments were published Wednesday on the website of Russia’s embassy in The Hague. On Tuesday, Germany said that tests conducted at labs designated by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that Navalny was the victim of an attack with a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent. Anti-corruption investigator Navalny was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia.