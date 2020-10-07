Scene for VP debate: Red, white and blue — and plexiglass

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Patriotic flair and plexiglass dominate the stage for Wednesday’s vice presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris. Each candidate will have a clear partition on the side of their desk that faces the other, and they will be spaced more than 12 feet apart. There’s no partition between the candidates and the moderator. Other pandemic-friendly changes include audience chairs spaced roughly 6 feet apart and requirements that everyone entering the hall test negative for the virus and wear a mask. The debate is the only meeting between the two vice presidential contenders and comes after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus.