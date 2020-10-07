South Dakota adds probable cases to its COVID-19 Dashboard

SOUTH DAKOTA (KTIV) -- Wednesday's figures from South Dakota introduced something new for the state's COVID-19 dashboard, probable cases.

According to state health officials, a confirmed case includes people with a positive RT-PCR test. Probable cases meanwhile include people with a positive antigen test.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said these cases are being included given the popularity and availability of the antigen tests. These cases are handled the same as confirmed cases but Dr. Clayton says people with probable cases wouldn't need to take another test.

"When we receive a positive result from the antigen, we work on that probable case, just as we would a case that is confirmed with the PCR platform. It's only if clinicians decide to collect a follow-up sample and drug test using PCR that we would see some of those probable cases transition into confirmed cases," said Dr. Clayton.

Health officials also said between confirmed and probable cases, the process of isolation and contacting close-contacts is done in both.