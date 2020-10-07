Stolen Mao calligraphy worth millions found cut in half

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say a calligraphy scroll by former Chinese leader Mao Zedong estimated to be worth millions of dollars was cut in half after it was stolen last month in a high-profile burglary. The scroll was found damaged when police arrested a 49-year-old man in late September on suspicion of handling stolen property. Local media reported that the scroll was cut in two by a buyer who had purchased it for $65 and believed the scroll was counterfeit. Police say the purchaser apparently cut the scroll because it was too long to display. They say the scroll was part of a multimillion-dollar theft by three burglars from a collector’s apartment in September.