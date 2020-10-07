Tech worker pleads guilty in Utah college student’s death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A tech worker has pleaded guilty in the death of a Utah college student whose disappearance sparked a large-scale search that ended with the discovery of her charred remains in his backyard. The pleas entered Wednesday by Ayoola Ajayi come more than a year after the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. She went missing in June 2019, after returning from a trip home to California and meeting Ajayi in a park. Authorities searched for two weeks before finding charred remains in his backyard and her bound body in a canyon. Ajayi is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole.