Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he ‘feels great’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump remains out of sight as he recovers from COVID-19, but he is making his presence known on social media in a big way. The president has been tweeting a flurry of broadsides against Democrats, floating false disease figures and pushing lawmakers to take up piecemeal economic aid proposals after nixing negotiations on a broader assistance package. His physician, Dr. Sean Conley, is reporting that Trump declared on Wednesday morning that “I feel great!” Conley added in a memo that Trump has been symptom-free for over 24 hours, and that his oxygen saturation level and respiratory rate are normal.