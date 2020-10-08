Amid NYC protests, Orthodox Jews urge new virus-era dialogue

After months of grappling with a pandemic that has walloped New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, prompting changes to holidays, mourning and prayers, new limits on worship and other activity in some areas are raising tensions in some neighborhoods. In the view of many Orthodox Jews in New York whose areas were hit hard and early by the pandemic, city and state officials stoked tension with their handling of new restrictions. One Orthodox group Agudath Israel, filed a federal court challenge saying the constraints make it impossible for Orthodox Jews to meet their religious obligations. Brooklyn’s Roman Catholic diocese also filed suit Thursday, alleging the restrictions would force more than two dozen churches to close.