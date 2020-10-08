Asia Today: Sri Lanka orders closures to contain virus

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan health authorities are working to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas. The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported its first locally transmitted infection in more than two months, a cluster centered around a garment factory in densely populated Western province. By Friday the number of infections linked to the cluster climbed to 1,053, with more than 2,000 more people asked to quarantine at home. The majority of infected people are co-workers of the first patient, who is a worker at the garment factory.