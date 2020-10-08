Bellinger robs Padres as Dodgers hold on for 2-0 NLDS lead

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered and robbed Fernando Tatis Jr. of a go-ahead shot, and Joe Kelly got the final out with the bases loaded in a tension-filled ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers barely held off the San Diego Padres 6-5 for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series. Kelly retired Eric Hosmer on a routine grounder to earn the save after Dodgers All-Star closer Kenley Jansen wobbled in the ninth. Los Angeles can sweep the best-of-five set from its NL West rival Thursday night. Bellinger nearly went to a knee to hit a long home run and then kept the Dodgers ahead in the seventh with a leaping catch at the center-field fence.