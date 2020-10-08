East sweeps Sgt. Bluff-Luton in battle of ranked teams

East sweeps Sgt. Bluff-Luton in battle of ranked teamsNew
--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Logan-Magnolia 3 Audubon 0 F
Homer 3 Tri-County 2 F
Alcester-Hudson 3 Beresford 0 F
Newell-Fonda 3 Bishop Garrigan 1 F
Wayne 3 Crofton 0 F
Lewis Central 3 Denison-Schleswig 1 F
CWC 2 Elgin/Pope John 0 F
MOC-FV 3 George-Little Rock 0 F
Alta-Aurelia 3 GT/RA 0 F
Remsen St. Mary's 3 H-M-S 0 F
Unity Christian 3 Harris-Lake Park 0 F
Bloomfield 2 Hartington-N'castle 0 F
Riverside 3 IKM-Manning 0 F
Hartington-N'castle 2 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 0 F
Pocahontas Area 3 Manson-NW Web 0 F
Siouxland Christian 3 MVAO/COU 1 F
Sheldon 3 Rock Valley 0 F
Cherokee 3 SC West 1 F
SC East 3 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 F
Sioux Center 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F
Sioux Central 3 SL St. Mary's 0 F
MMC/RU 3 South O'Brien 1 F
Western Christian 3 Spencer 0 F
Estherville-LC 3 Spirit Lake 0 F
Emmetsburg 3 Storm Lake 1 F
Akron-Westfield 3 Trinity Christian 0 F
CWC 2 Wausa 1 F
Elgin/Pope John 2 Wausa 0 F
Boyden-Hull 3 West Lyon 0 F
Ridge View 3 West Monona 0 F
Gehlen Catholic 3 West Sioux 0 F
Brookings 3 Yankton 2 F