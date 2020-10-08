Ex-Guantanamo commander sentenced for lying in man’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former commander of the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay has been sentenced to two years in prison for interfering with an investigation into the death of a civilian with whom the commander had fought and argued over his affair with the man’s wife. News outlets report that a federal judge in Jacksonville sentenced Navy Capt. John R. Nettleton on Thursday. He was convicted in January of obstruction of justice and other charges. Nettleton was removed from command shortly after civilian Christopher Tur was found floating in the waters off the base on the southeastern coast of Cuba in January 2015. Nettleton wasn’t charged with Tur’s death.