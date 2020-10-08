Germany, which had virus under control, sees a jump in cases

BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Germany have expressed concern over a sharp jump in new coronavirus infections. Germany has so far coped better with the outbreak than many of its European neighbors, with fewer cases and deaths than Spain, France, Britain and Italy, despite having a larger population. The country’s disease control agency on Thursday reported 4,058 new infections and 16 deaths over the past 24 hours. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in Germany to 310,144, with 9,578 deaths. One top German health official warned that the daily number of new cases could soon rise above 10,000.