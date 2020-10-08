Grand Island public schools struggle to find substitutes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Public schools in Grand Island are having a hard time finding substitute teachers to fill vacancies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Television station KSNB reports that Grand Island Public Schools is experiencing a rapid rise in teachers and staff having to quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to the virus. District personnel chief Wayne Stelk says about a quarter of the district’s certified teaching staff have been sidelined “due to COVID-related situations.” Stelk says the district could have to move some schools to remote learning if the staffing shortage worsens. Officials with Northwest Public Schools in Grand Island say they also have had trouble finding substitute teachers this year.