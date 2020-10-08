Grassley talks on more COVID relief for small businesses

WASHINGTON (KTIV) -- The battle for additional COVID-19 relief wages on. On Wednesday Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley said he favors more relief for small businesses but says the 2.2 Trillion dollar plan put forward bt the Democrats is too expensive.

"The federal government in March shut down the economy. That was a bad thing, particularly for small business." Grassley said.

The senator wanted to know if the current relief program had helped Iowa businesses. "It made a difference, we are still here the door is still open." Deb Mummelthei owner of Love and Lace said.

The relief she received from the previous relief plan allowed her to keep all of her staff on payroll.

"Now why some of these things that we all agree on can't be passed separately, I don't understand, and they would go pretty easily as well." Grassley said. He supports more relief for those struggling but says he'd rather tackle that individually rather than in a giant stimulus package